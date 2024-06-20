Broncos Make Two Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos officially signed OLB Dondrea Tillman and waived LB Alec Mock on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Mock, 22, signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force back in May.

During his college career, Mock recorded 224 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.

Tillman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2019.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 UFL draft by the Birmingham Stallions. He worked out for the Ravens and Falcons but left both facilities without a contract and ended up returning to the UFL.

In 2023 with the Birmingham Stallions, Tillman recorded 32 tackles and four sacks.