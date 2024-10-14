Broncos Make Two Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos have signed DB Quinton Newsome to the practice squad, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Broncos released WR Kaden Davis from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Broncos’ practice squad:

Davis, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft.

He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then signed with the Broncos’ practice squad in September.

Davis has yet to appear in an NFL game.