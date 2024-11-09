Broncos Making Three Roster Moves

According the Mike Klis, the Broncos are activating C Luke Wattenberg off injured reserve for Week 10.

Klis adds Denver is elevating LB Zach Cunningham and FB Michael Burton to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cunningham, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

The Texans ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline in December 2021. He was claimed by the Titans shortly after.

Cunningham went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason and signed to Denver’s practice squad in September.

In 2023, Cunningham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 85 tackles, four pass defenses and a fumble recovery.