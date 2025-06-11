Broncos Officially Signed RB J.K. Dobbins, Released LS Zach Triner

The Denver Broncos announced they have officially signed RB J.K. Dobbins to the roster.

In a corresponding move, veteran LS Zach Triner was released.

Dobbins, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

The Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins in 2025 at a value of $1.644 million. He then signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Broncos.

In 2024, Dobbins appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and rushed 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns to go along with 32 catches on 38 targets for 153 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.

Triner, 34, originally signed on with the Jets to a futures contract as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption University in January of 2017. The Jets elected to cut him a few months later and he eventually signed on to the Packers’ practice squad.

After Green Bay waived Triner at the start of the 2019 season, he agreed to join the Buccaneers’ practice squad and remained there for five full seasons before being let go in November 2024.

Triner caught on with the Dolphins for a brief stint but was released in December. He’s had a couple stints with the Broncos this spring.

In 2024, Triner appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and Dolphins.