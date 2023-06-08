Broncos OLB Baron Browning Had Surgery On Partially Torn Meniscus

According to Mike Klis, Broncos OLB Baron Browning recently had surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus.

The procedure is expected to sideline Browning until some point during training camp, per Klis, and hopefully not during the regular season.

Klis notes Browning hasn’t been seen practicing at OTAs for the past three weeks.

The Broncos just signed DE Frank Clark to the roster, but they could have used more depth even with a healthy Browning. The injury just puts a fine point on things.

Browning, 24, was a part-time starter at Ohio State and was named third-team All-Big 10 in 2020. The Broncos drafted him with pick No. 105 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Browning is entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Browning appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 24 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception and two pass deflections.