Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Seeking At Least $20M Annually?

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto is heading into the final year of his deal in 2025 after making the AP All-Pro second team in his breakout season last year.

Per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, the Broncos are having discussions about an extension for Bonitto. Tomasson adds Bonitto could be looking for a deal “in excess of $20 million per season.”

It’s worth noting Bonitto reported for the start of offseason workouts on April 21st.

Bonitto, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and was named second-team All-American in 2020. He’s a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,801,891 rookie contract that includes a $1,399,557 signing bonus.

In 2024, Bonitto appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and scored two defensive touchdowns.