Broncos Part Ways With Inside LB Coach Greg Manusky

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Broncos have parted ways with inside LB coach Greg Manusky.

Manusky, 58, began his NFL coach with Washington as their linebackers coach back in 2001. He has worked for the Chargers, 49ers, and Colts before returning to Washington as their outside linebackers coach in 2016.

Washington would later promote Manusky to defensive coordinator for the 2017 season, a position he held until 2019.

He briefly moved on to the University of Kentucky before returning to the NFL with the Vikings in 2022 as their inside linebackers coach but was let go after one season. Denver hired Manusky for the 2023 season as inside linebackers coach where he remained for two years.

In 2018, Washington’s defense ranked No. 17 in total yards allowed, No. 15 in points allowed, No. 17 in rushing yards allowed and No. 15 in passing yards allowed under Manusky.