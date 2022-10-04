Broncos Place RB Javonte Williams & OLB Randy Gregory On IR

The Denver Broncos announced they have officially placed RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve with knee injuries.

We've signed RB Latavius Murray off the Saints' practice squad and placed RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory on IR. 📰 » https://t.co/MoCPH8qtkb pic.twitter.com/HxoZ55DFYZ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 4, 2022

Both players are dealing with knee injuries. Williams’ injury is the more serious of the two, and he faces a long road back to the playing field. Denver hopes Gregory will be back later this season, however.

Gregory will miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return from injured reserve.

Denver also officially signed RB Latavius Murray to the roster from the Saints’ practice squad.

Williams, 22, was named second-team All ACC as a junior at North Carolina despite splitting time with RB Michael Carter. The Broncos drafted Williams with pick No. 35 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Williams is in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,865,752 million with a signing bonus of $3,807,819 million.

In 2022, Williams appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded 47 rush attempts for 204 yards and no touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes on 22 targets for 76 yards.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015 out of Nebraska. He had repeated run-ins with the NFL’s substance abuse policy, however, and was suspended three times, including for the entire 2017 season.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that included $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through due to contract language and he signed with Denver instead on a five-year, $70 million deal.

In 2022, Gregory has appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded nine total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.