Broncos Placed RT Mike McGlinchey On Injured Reserve Among Other Moves

The Denver Broncos placed RT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve, per Mike Klis.

He has an MCL injury and will now miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return.

Per the wire, the Broncos filled the open spot on the roster by promoting OLB Dondrea Tillman and signed OLB Andrew Farmer to the practice squad.

McGlinchey, 29, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. From there, he played out the final year of his deal and later agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal in unrestricted free agency with the Broncos.

Denver re-worked McGlinchey’s deal back in March to pick up $11 million in cap space

In 2024, McGlinchey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and made two starts for them at right tackle.