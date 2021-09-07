Broncos Re-Sign CB Saivion Smith To Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are re-signing CB Saivion Smith to their practice squad.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

T Quinn Bailey TE Shaun Beyer WR Tyrie Cleveland RB Damarea Crockett DB Nate Hairston T Drew Himmelman WR Kendall Hinton LB Curtis Robinson QB Brett Rypien G Austin Schlottmann DE Marquiss Spencer LB Barrington Wade WR Seth Williams DE Jonathan Harris WR De’Mornay Pierson-El CB Saivion Smith

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived. The Broncos signed him last month but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.