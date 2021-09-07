Broncos Re-Sign CB Saivion Smith To Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are re-signing CB Saivion Smith to their practice squad.
Denver’s practice squad now includes:
- T Quinn Bailey
- TE Shaun Beyer
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- RB Damarea Crockett
- DB Nate Hairston
- T Drew Himmelman
- WR Kendall Hinton
- LB Curtis Robinson
- QB Brett Rypien
- G Austin Schlottmann
- DE Marquiss Spencer
- LB Barrington Wade
- WR Seth Williams
- DE Jonathan Harris
- WR De’Mornay Pierson-El
- CB Saivion Smith
Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.
However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived. The Broncos signed him last month but was among their final roster cuts.
In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!