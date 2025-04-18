Broncos Re-Sign ERFA S Devon Key

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent S Devon Key on Friday.

Denver tendered Key a contract back in March.

Key, 26, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in 2021. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Chiefs cut him loose coming out of the following year’s preseason and he caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad in November 2022 but was released after a week. The Broncos signed him to their practice squad in August 2023.

Denver re-signed him to a futures deal in 2024 and he wound up cracking their active roster.

In 2024, Key appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.