Broncos Re-Sign FB Michael Burton

According to Luca Evans, the Broncos are re-signing FB Michael Burton to a one-year deal.

This will be his third season in Denver and 11th year in the NFL.

Burton, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $2.46 million contract and made base salaries of $615,000 and $705,000 over the remainder of the contract.

The Lions waived Burton in 2017, after which he was claimed by the Bears and finished out the remainder of his rookie deal. He had a brief stint with the Saints before signing on with Washington in 2019.

From there, Burton returned to the Saints on a one-year contract before signing two consecutive one-year deals with the Chiefs. The Broncos signed him to a one-year contract in 2023 and again in 2024.

In 2024, Burton appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and rushed for 8 yards on seven carries with a touchdown to go along with 10 receptions on 10 targets for 65 yards receiving and another touchdown.