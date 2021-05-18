Broncos Re-Sign RFA WR Tim Patrick

Broncos WR Tim Patrick officially signed his one-year restricted tender on Tuesday for the 2020 season.

The Broncos used a second-round tender on Patrick that is projected to cost them around $3.384 million for the 2021 season

Patrick, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract each of the past two seasons.

Patrick will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Patrick appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 51 passes for 742 yards (14.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.