Broncos Re-Sign WR David Moore To Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have re-signed WR David Moore to the practice squad.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

T Quinn Bailey TE Shaun Beyer WR Tyrie Cleveland T Drew Himmelman G Austin Schlottmann DE Marquiss Spencer WR Seth Williams DE Jonathan Harris WR De’Mornay Pierson-El DB Saivion Smith WR Rico Gafford C Javon Patterson WR John Brown DB Rojesterman Farris LB Pita Taumoepenu WR David Moore

Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers.

However, Carolina later released Moore coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad. Denver signed him to their active roster last month.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.