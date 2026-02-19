Broncos Re-Sign WR Michael Bandy

The Denver Broncos officially re-signed WR Michael Bandy to an undisclosed contract on Thursday.

Bandy, 28, went undrafted out of San Diego back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers.

Brandy has bounced on and off of their practice squad over the next few years before eventually catching on with the Broncos in 2022. He’s been with Denver ever since.

For his career, Bandy has appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and Chargers and caught 10 passes for 89 yards and no touchdowns.