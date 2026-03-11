Broncos Re-Signing DE Matt Henningsen

The Denver Broncos are re-signing DE Matt Henningsen to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to Mike Klis.

The Broncos declined to tender Henningsen as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Henningsen suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during practice last August.

Henningsen, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos out of Wisconsin back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with the Broncos.

However, Henningsen has been on and off of their roster ever since and agreed to a futures contract this past January.

For his career, Henningsen has appeared 34 games for the Broncos and recorded 40 tackles, a sack and two pass defenses.