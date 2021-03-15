Broncos Re-Signing DT Shelby Harris To Three-Year, $27M Deal

The Denver Broncos are re-signing DL Shelby Harris on Monday, according to his agent Ryan Williams.

Ian Rapoport reports that Harris is signing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Broncos.

Excited for @ShelbyHarris93 to continue his career in Denver! — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) March 15, 2021

Harris, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on an off of their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million last year.

Harris was an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.

