Broncos Re-Signing FB Adam Prentice To One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos are re-signing FB Adam Prentice to a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to Luca Evans.

Prentice, 29, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ active roster for a few years.

Prentice was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Saints re-signed him to a one-year deal.

From there, Denver signed him to a one-year deal last off-season. He was released coming out of the preseason and eventually signed back to their active roster.

In 2025, Prentice appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos, making three starts. He had 10 carries for 44 and caught eight of his six targets for 53 yards. He also had 11 tackles on special teams.