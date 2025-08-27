Broncos Re-Signing G Calvin Throckmorton To PS

The Denver Broncos are re-signing G Calvin Throckmorton to the practice squad, per Chris Tomasson.

He was cut yesterday but as a veteran player does not have to clear waivers.

Throckmorton, 27, went undrafted out of Oregon back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints.

He signed a futures deal with the team in 2021 and wound up making the active roster out of training camp. The Saints signed him to a one-year extension heading into 2023 but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Panthers.

The Panther waived Throckmorton after he played nine games in 2023 and he was subsequently claimed by the Titans. Throckmorton signed a one-year deal with the Broncos heading into the 2024 season and returned again in 2025.

For his career, Throckmorton has appeared in 48 games with 27 starts at guard.