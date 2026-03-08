Broncos Re-Signing LB Justin Strnad To Three-Year, $18M Deal

According to James Palmer, the Broncos have re-signed LB Justin Strnad to a three-year deal worth $18 million with $10 million of that guaranteed.

This keeps him in the fold ahead of free agency, which was set to start this week. Strnad and fellow Broncos LB Alex Singleton were on expiring deals, so the Broncos keep at least one in the fold to probably start for them in 2026.

Strnad, 29, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wake Forest.

He concluded a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he opted to re-sign with Denver. The Broncos re-signed him on another one-year pact in 2025.

In 2025, Strnad appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 58 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception and three pass deflections.