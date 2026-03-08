Broncos Re-Signing TE Adam Trautman

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos have reached an agreement with TE Adam Trautman on a three-year contract before the start of free agency.

Trautman, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Saints back in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract when New Orleans traded him to Denver in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

From there, Trautman agreed to a two-year contract with the Broncos back in 2024. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2025, Trautman appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 20 receptions for 195 yards (9.8 YPC) and one touchdown.