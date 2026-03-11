Broncos Re-Signing TE Lucas Krull

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have reached an agreement to re-sign TE Lucas Krull on Wednesday.

Krull, 27, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ practice squad before signing with the Broncos’ practice squad back in August of 2023.

He was later promoted to the active roster. He was placed on injured reserve in October of last year.

In 2025, Krull appeared in three games for the Broncos and caught two passes on four targets for 15 yards.