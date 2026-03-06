Broncos Reach Agreements With Two More ERFAs, Including RB Tyler Badie

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have reached agreements with exclusive rights free agents RB Tyler Badie and DL Jordan Jackson.

Denver also re-signed ERFAs DB Devon Key and OLB Dondrea Tillman earlier today.

Badie, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after but the Broncos signed him to their active roster. Badie has bounced on and off the active roster since then.

In 2025, Badie appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded eight rushing attempts for 23 yards (2.9 YPC), to go along with 19 receptions on 31 targets for 141 yards (7.4 YPC).