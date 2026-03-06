Broncos Re-Signing ERFAs DB Devon Key & OLB Dondrea Tillman

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to tender exclusive rights free agent DB Devon Key and OLB Dondrea Tillman.

Tillman, 27, wound up going undrafted out of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2019. He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 UFL draft by the Birmingham Stallions.

He worked out for the Ravens and Falcons but left both facilities without a contract and ended up returning to the UFL. He signed a three-year, $2.8 million deal with the Broncos in June 2024, but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver promoted him in September 2024 and tendered him a contract as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2025, Tillman appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and three pass defenses.