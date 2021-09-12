Broncos Remain Interested In Aaron Rodgers, Could Pursue Trade Next Year

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos remain interested in Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and could pursue a trade for the MVP after the 2021 season.

The Broncos have made any commitments to a long-term starter at quarterback and Rapoport thinks they could make the Packers a “substantial” offer for Rodgers.

Rapoport mentions that things are good between the Packers and Rodgers and the team has followed through on listening to him in terms of personnel moves.

The Broncos made the decision to go with Teddy Bridgewater over Drew Luck to start this season. They also passed on the opportunity to select Justin Fields this past April, so it remains to be seen how they will address the quarterback position long term.

The Packers and Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract a few months ago that paved the way for Rodgers to return to the team for the start of training camp.

As part of the agreement, the Packers voided the 2023 year of Rodgers’ contract and the deal is set to void on the seventh day prior to the 2023 league year, making him impossible to franchise tag after 2022.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.