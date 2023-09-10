Broncos S Caden Sterns Ruled Out With Left Knee Injury

Broncos S Caden Sterns was carted off on Sunday with what appeared to be a severe left knee injury.

He was visibly frustrated leaving the field and the team ruled him out soon after.

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract, including a $330,588 signing bonus.

In 2023, Sterns has appeared in one game for the Broncos and did not record any statistics.

We will have more news on Sterns as it becomes available.