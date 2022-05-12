Broncos Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday that they’ve signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Allen, 23, appeared in a total of 34 games for Alabama. He was a second-team all-SEC selection in 2020 before injuring his foot in the early stages of the 2021 season.

During his college career at Alabama, Allen compiled 61 total tackles including 19.5 tackles for loss over his five-year career, to go along with 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.