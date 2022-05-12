Broncos Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday that they’ve signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Alabama OLB Christopher Allen
- Hawaii CB Cortez Davis
- Northwest Missouri WR Kaden Davis
- Minot State OT Sebastian Gutierrez
- UCF WR Brandon Johnson
- USC ILB Kaua’i Mauga
- Charleston RB Tyreik McAllister
- East Carolina CB Ja’Quan McMillian
- Temple G Michael Niese
- NC State TE Dylan Parham
- Appalachian State WR Jalen Virgil
- Tennessee-Martin TE Rodney Williams
- Buffalo ILB Kadofi Wright
Allen, 23, appeared in a total of 34 games for Alabama. He was a second-team all-SEC selection in 2020 before injuring his foot in the early stages of the 2021 season.
During his college career at Alabama, Allen compiled 61 total tackles including 19.5 tackles for loss over his five-year career, to go along with 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
