Broncos Sign DL Elijah Garcia From Rams Practice Squad

The Broncos announced that they have signed DL Elijah Garcia from the Rams’ practice squad.
Garcia, 24, went undrafted out of Rice University before catching on with the Rams’ practice squad.
He is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.
During his five years at Rice, Garcia appeared in 43 games and recorded 188 tackles and six sacks. He also forced and recovered a fumble.
