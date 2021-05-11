Broncos Sign Fifth-Round S Caden Sterns

According to Ryan O’Halloran, the Broncos have agreed to terms with fifth-round S Caden Sterns on a four-year rookie contract.

Sterns, 21, is a three-year starter at Texas and was a team captain his final year at the school.

Sterns is expected to sign a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that includes a $330,588 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, he appeared in 29 games and made 28 starts at safety, recording 172 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.