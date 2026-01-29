Broncos Sign Four To Futures Deals

The Denver Broncos officially signed four players to futures deals on Wednesday, including C Michael Deiter.

The full list of players includes:

C Michael Deiter T Marques Cox G Nash Jones DT Kristian Williams

Deiter, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

Deiter was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he caught on with the Texans. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad but was quickly elevated back to the active roster.

He signed one year deals with Washington for back to back seasons.

Washington released him coming out of the preseason and he was on and off the practice squad until the Broncos signed him to their practice squad in January.

In 2024, Deiter appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and made two starts.