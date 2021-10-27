Broncos Sign LB Barrington Wade & OL Deion Calhoun To PS

The Denver Broncos officially signed OL Deion Calhoun and LB Barrington Wade to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wison.

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

T Quinn Bailey TE Shaun Beyer T Drew Himmelman G Austin Schlottmann DE Marquiss Spencer WR Seth Williams DE Jonathan Harris WR De’Mornay Pierson-El WR Rico Gafford DB Rojesterman Farris LB Pita Taumoepenu WR David Moore

Wade, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa this past April. He signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore opted to waive him in August and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos. He was recently waived.

In 2021, Wade has appeared in one game for the Broncos, but has yet to record a statistic.

During his college career at Iowa, Wade recorded 23 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of 14 games and three seasons.