Broncos Sign Seventh-Round TE Caleb Lohner

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with seventh-round TE Caleb Lohner on a four-year rookie contract on Tuesday, according to Chris Tomasson.
Lohner marks the first of Denver’s seven picks to get a deal done.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|20
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|2
|60
|R.J. Harvey
|RB
|3
|74
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|3
|101
|Sai’vion Jones
|EDGE
|4
|134
|Que Robinson
|EDGE
|6
|216
|Jeremy Crawshaw
|P
|7
|241
|Caleb Lohner
|TE
|Signed
Lohner, 24, transferred to Utah after spending two years at Baylor and two years at BYU. He played basketball at each school during his college career and played football for the first time in Utah.
He’ll receive a four-year, $4.309 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $109,488.
During his college career at Utah, Lohner recorded four receptions for 54 yards (13.5 YPC) with all four catches being touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!