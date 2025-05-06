Broncos Sign Seventh-Round TE Caleb Lohner

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with seventh-round TE Caleb Lohner on a four-year rookie contract on Tuesday, according to Chris Tomasson.

Lohner marks the first of Denver’s seven picks to get a deal done.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Jahdae Barron CB 2 60 R.J. Harvey RB 3 74 Pat Bryant WR 3 101 Sai’vion Jones EDGE 4 134 Que Robinson EDGE 6 216 Jeremy Crawshaw P 7 241 Caleb Lohner TE Signed

Lohner, 24, transferred to Utah after spending two years at Baylor and two years at BYU. He played basketball at each school during his college career and played football for the first time in Utah.

He’ll receive a four-year, $4.309 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $109,488.

During his college career at Utah, Lohner recorded four receptions for 54 yards (13.5 YPC) with all four catches being touchdowns.