Broncos Sign TE Eric Saubert

The Broncos announced they signed TE Eric Saubert on Monday.

We’ve signed TE Eric Saubert and released QB Jeff Driskel. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 3, 2021

Saubert, 26, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After two seasons in Atlanta, Saubert was traded to the Patriots, but New England waived him just two weeks later.

Saubert signed with the Raiders practice squad before the 2019 season, then moved on to the Bears active roster in November 2019. The Bears waived him in September 2020, and Saubert signed with the Jaguars practice squad two days later.

Jacksonville declined to tender Saubert a qualifying offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Saubert played in eight games for the Jaguars, compiling three catches for 16 yards total.