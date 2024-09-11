Broncos Sign WR Kaden Davis To Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos announced they signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

RB Tyler Badie WR Michael Bandy FB Michael Burton G Nick Gargiulo DL Matt Henningsen RB Lil’Jordan Humphrey DB Tanner McCalister NT Jordan Miller CB Quinton Newsome G Will Sherman WR David Sills V CB Reese Taylor G Calvin Throckmorton OLB Dondrea Tillman TE Thomas Yassmin (International) TE Donald Parham LB Levelle Bailey WR Kaden Davis

The Broncos will have to make a cut to their practice squad.

Davis, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November.

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft.

He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of hte preseason.

Davis has yet to appear in an NFL game.