Broncos Sign WR Kaden Davis To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Denver Broncos announced they signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

  1. RB Tyler Badie
  2. WR Michael Bandy
  3. FB Michael Burton
  4. G Nick Gargiulo
  5. DL Matt Henningsen
  6. RB Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  7. DB Tanner McCalister
  8. NT Jordan Miller
  9. CB Quinton Newsome
  10. G Will Sherman
  11. WR David Sills V
  12. CB Reese Taylor
  13. G Calvin Throckmorton
  14. OLB Dondrea Tillman
  15. TE Thomas Yassmin (International)
  16. TE Donald Parham
  17. LB Levelle Bailey
  18. WR Kaden Davis

The Broncos will have to make a cut to their practice squad. 

Davis, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut during training camp but returned to their practice squad in November. 

The Cardinals signed Davis in July of 2023 and he earned a practice squad spot for most of the season. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract for the 2024 season but cut him after the draft. 

He caught on with the Lions in May but was among their final roster cuts coming out of hte preseason. 

Davis has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

