Broncos Signed Two More Draft Picks

The Denver Broncos have signed two more of their 2025 draft picks, per reports.
Luca Evans says third-round DL Sai’vion Jones has inked his rookie deal, while Parker Gabriel adds fourth-round OLB Que Robinson has also signed.
That brings the Broncos to five of their seven draft picks under contract.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|20
|Jahdae Barron
|CB
|2
|60
|R.J. Harvey
|RB
|3
|74
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|Signed
|3
|101
|Sai’vion Jones
|EDGE
|Signed
|4
|134
|Que Robinson
|EDGE
|Signed
|6
|216
|Jeremy Crawshaw
|P
|Signed
|7
|241
|Caleb Lohner
|TE
|Signed
Jones, 21, was a two-year starter at LSU. He was a four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked edge defender in the 2021 recruiting class. The Broncos selected him with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6.158 million rookie contract that includes a $1,098,912 signing bonus.
During his college career, Jones appeared in 51 games and recorded 99 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five pass defenses.
