Broncos Signing C Luke Wattenberg To Four-Year Extension

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have reached an agreement with C Luke Wattenberg on a four-year contract extension.

Tom Pelissero confirms Wattenberg is receiving a four-year, $48 million extension, including $27 million guaranteed. The offensive lineman will get $25 million through the first two years of his deal.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the conclusion of this season. He’s emerged as a starter for Denver the last two years.

Wattenberg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,947,720 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

In 2025, Wattenberg has appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and started each game at center.