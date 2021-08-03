Broncos Signing CB Saivion Smith

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing CB Saivion Smith to the roster.

Smith has bounced around to a couple of teams and will compete for a back-end roster spot or practice squad berth with Denver.

Smith, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived last week.

In 2020, Smith appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.