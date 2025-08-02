Broncos Signing DL Zach Allen To Four-Year, $102M Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos are signing DL Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million deal that includes $69.5 million guaranteed on Saturday.

Reports had said that the Broncos were working on a new deal for Allen and it looks like they were able to get an agreement in place well before the start of the regular season.

Allen, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals out of Boston College back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.3 million.

The Broncos signed Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million deal in 2023 when he was testing the free agent market for the first time. He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $12.74 million in 2025.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 61 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one pass deflection and a safety.