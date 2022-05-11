Broncos Sign Two Draft Picks

The Denver Broncos have signed fifth-round C Luke Wattenberg to a four-year contract, according to Ryan O’Halloran.

Mike Klis also reports that the Broncos also signed seventh-round DB Faion Hicks to a four-year contract.

He becomes the first of Denver’s nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Nik Bonitto LB 3 Greg Dulcich TE 4 Damarri Mathis CB 4 Eyioma Uwazurike DT 5 Delarrin Turner-Yell S 5 Montrell Washington WR 5 Luke Wattenberg C Signed 6 Matt Henningsen DT 7 Faion Hicks DB Signed

Wattenberg, 24, was a four-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-PAC12 as a junior and senior. The Broncos used the No. 171 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on him.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,947,719 contract that includes a $287,719 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, he appeared in 54 games and started 48, including 27 at left guard, 16 at center, and five at left tackle.