Broncos Sign Two Draft Picks

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Denver Broncos have signed fifth-round C Luke Wattenberg to a four-year contract, according to Ryan O’Halloran. 

Mike Klis also reports that the Broncos also signed seventh-round DB Faion Hicks to a four-year contract. 

He becomes the first of Denver’s nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign. 

Rd Player Pos. Note
2 Nik Bonitto LB  
3 Greg Dulcich TE  
4 Damarri Mathis CB  
4 Eyioma Uwazurike DT  
5 Delarrin Turner-Yell S  
5 Montrell Washington WR  
5 Luke Wattenberg C Signed
6 Matt Henningsen DT  
7 Faion Hicks DB Signed

 

Wattenberg, 24, was a four-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-PAC12 as a junior and senior. The Broncos used the No. 171 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on him. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,947,719 contract that includes a $287,719 signing bonus. 

During his five-year college career, he appeared in 54 games and started 48, including 27 at left guard, 16 at center, and five at left tackle. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply