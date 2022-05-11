Broncos Sign Two Draft Picks

The Denver Broncos have signed fifth-round C Luke Wattenberg to a four-year contract, according to Ryan O’Halloran.
Mike Klis also reports that the Broncos also signed seventh-round DB Faion Hicks to a four-year contract.
He becomes the first of Denver’s nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|4
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|4
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DT
|5
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|5
|Montrell Washington
|WR
|5
|Luke Wattenberg
|C
|Signed
|6
|Matt Henningsen
|DT
|7
|Faion Hicks
|DB
|Signed
Wattenberg, 24, was a four-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-PAC12 as a junior and senior. The Broncos used the No. 171 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on him.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,947,719 contract that includes a $287,719 signing bonus.
During his five-year college career, he appeared in 54 games and started 48, including 27 at left guard, 16 at center, and five at left tackle.
