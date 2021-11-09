Broncos Sign Two To Practice Squad Including LB Avery Williamson

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing LB Avery Williamson to a contract.

Mike Klis confirms Williamson is signing to the practice squad. He had a stint on Denver’s practice squad earlier this season.

Ryan O’Halloran reports the Broncos are also signing OT Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

Williamson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million contract that includes $16 million guaranteed with the Jets.

Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2019 He later agreed to a pay cut that reduced his 2020 salary to $3.5 million for the 2020 season.

The Jets traded Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick in 2020 and he played out the rest of his contract. The Broncos added him to their practice squad earlier this season before he was signed by the Titans to the active roster. Tennessee cut him last week.

In 2020, Williamson appeared seven games for the Jets and eight with the Steelers, recording 111 tackles, one sack, an interception, and three passes defended.