Broncos Signing OL Marques Cox To Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OL Marques Cox to their practice squad.
Denver’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Levelle Bailey
- WR Michael Bandy
- TE Caleb Lohner
- G Joe Michalski
- DT Jordan Miller
- WR A.T. Perry
- DB Jaden Robinson
- DB Keidron Smith
- DB Reese Taylor
- LB Jordan Turner
- DB Delarrin Turner-Yell
- TE Patrick Murtagh (international)
- RB Deuce Vaughn
- WR Samori Toure
- LB Garrett Nelson
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- OL Marques Cox
Denver hosted Cox for a workout last week.
Cox, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
He transferred to Kentucky in 2023 following four years at Northern Illinois.
During his college career, Cox appeared in 61 games.
