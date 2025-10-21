Broncos Signing OL Marques Cox To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OL Marques Cox to their practice squad. 

Broncos Helmet

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Levelle Bailey
  2. WR Michael Bandy
  3. TE Caleb Lohner
  4. G Joe Michalski
  5. DT Jordan Miller
  6. WR A.T. Perry
  7. DB Jaden Robinson
  8. DB Keidron Smith
  9. DB Reese Taylor
  10. LB Jordan Turner
  11. DB Delarrin Turner-Yell
  12. TE Patrick Murtagh (international)
  13. RB Deuce Vaughn
  14. WR Samori Toure
  15. LB Garrett Nelson
  16. QB Sam Ehlinger
  17. OL Marques Cox

Denver hosted Cox for a workout last week. 

Cox, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. 

He transferred to Kentucky in 2023 following four years at Northern Illinois. 

During his college career, Cox appeared in 61 games. 

