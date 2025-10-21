Broncos Signing OL Marques Cox To Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OL Marques Cox to their practice squad.

Denver’s practice squad now includes:

LB Levelle Bailey WR Michael Bandy TE Caleb Lohner G Joe Michalski DT Jordan Miller WR A.T. Perry DB Jaden Robinson DB Keidron Smith DB Reese Taylor LB Jordan Turner DB Delarrin Turner-Yell TE Patrick Murtagh (international) RB Deuce Vaughn WR Samori Toure LB Garrett Nelson QB Sam Ehlinger OL Marques Cox

Denver hosted Cox for a workout last week.

Cox, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He transferred to Kentucky in 2023 following four years at Northern Illinois.

During his college career, Cox appeared in 61 games.