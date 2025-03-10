Broncos Signing OT Matt Peart To Two-Year, $7M Contract

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reports the Broncos are re-signing OT Matt Peart to a two-year, $7 million contract.

Schrager adds Peart can make up to $10 million total with incentives.

Peart, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

He signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Broncos for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Peart appeared in 17 games for the Broncos and made two starts.