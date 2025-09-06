Broncos Signing QB Sam Ehlinger To Active Roster

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are signing QB Sam Ehlinger to their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Klis adds that Ehlinger had offers to sign to the active roster of two other teams, but ultimately chose to remain with Denver.

In a corresponding move, Klis notes that the team is placing DT Malcolm Roach on short-term injured reserve.

Ehlinger, 26, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed on with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2022, Ehlinger appeared in four games for the Colts and completed 64 of 101 pass attempts (63.4 percent) for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 17 rush attempts for 87 yards.