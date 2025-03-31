Broncos Signing QB Sam Ehlinger

According to Jordan Schultz, the Broncos are signing QB Sam Ehlinger to a one-year deal.

Schultz says Ehlinger had a few options but valued the opportunity with Broncos HC Sean Payton and QB coach Davis Webb.

He slots in at third on the depth chart behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.

Ehlinger, 26, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Ehlinger appeared in four games for the Colts and completed 64 of 101 pass attempts (63.4 percent) for 573 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 17 rush attempts for 87 yards.