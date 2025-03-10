Broncos Signing S Talanoa Hufanga To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $45M

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are finalizing an agreement to sign former 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga.

Adam Schefter reports that Hufanga will receive a three-year contract worth up to $45 million that includes $20 million at signing.

Hufanga has been an impact player when healthy, so this could be a very solid move for the Broncos.

Hufanga, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He finished up the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract in 2024.

In 2024, Hufanga appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded 38 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.