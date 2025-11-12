Broncos Signing WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Off Giants PS

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are signing WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster from the Giants’ practice squad.

Schefter adds Humphrey is likely going to play Sunday against the Chiefs. He was with Denver for two years before landing in New York and has a long history with Broncos HC Sean Payton.

Humphrey, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He spent time on and off their roster in the 2022 season before ultimately being released in November. He then caught on with the Broncos in 2023 and re-signed with them for the 2024 season.

The Giants signed him to a contract in March and let him go before the rookie minicamp in May, but re-signed him soon after. He bounced on and off the practice squad this season.

In 2025, Humphrey has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four catches on 10 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns.