Broncos Tender Five Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos have tendered all five of their exclusive rights free agents.

The list of players being tendered by Denver includes:

Tillman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2019.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 UFL draft by the Birmingham Stallions. He worked out for the Ravens and Falcons but left both facilities without a contract and ended up returning to the UFL.

Tillman then signed a three-year deal with the Broncos back in June and made the team’s active roster.

In 2024, Tillman appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and recorded 23 tackles and five sacks.