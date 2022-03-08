Broncos Trading QB Drew Lock To Seahawks As Part Of Deal For Russell Wilson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos will be trading QB Drew Lock to the Seahawks as a part of their deal to acquire Russell Wilson.

We’ll see what other moves Seattle has in the works but as of right now, Lock would be their new starting quarterback.

Lock, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

In 2021, Lock appeared in six games for the Broncos and completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 787 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.