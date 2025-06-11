Broncos Tried Out Seven Players At Minicamp

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos hosted seven players for tryouts at minicamp this week.

The full list includes:

WR Jaden Smith CB Gaven Pringle S Wyatt Ekeler TE Patrick Murtagh LB Milo Eifler DL Shane Cokes WR Will Sheppard

Ekeler is the younger brother of Commanders RB Austin Ekeler. Murtagh is from Australia and would qualify for an international exemption. Sheppard is a rookie free agent who has had at least one other tryout.

Eifler, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Eifler had a brief stint with the Dolphins before joining the Commanders late in 2021. He spent two years in Washington before being cut coming out of camp in 2023.

He finished out the year with the Falcons on the practice squad and returned on a futures deal for 2024. However, he was cut once again and landed with the Cardinals.

For his career, Eifler has appeared in 17 games for the Commanders, Falcons and Cardinals and recorded four tackles.