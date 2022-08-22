Broncos Waive/Injured DE Marquiss Spencer

The Denver Broncos announced that they waived DE Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation.

Spencer will revert to Denver’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Spencer, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract by was cut loose and re-signed to the practice squad in September of last year.

He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad last season.

In 2021, Spencer appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.